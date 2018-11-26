Heavy traffic around Gonzales after train stalls, blocks all tracks

UPDATE: The sheriff's office says the train has been cleared from the tracks.

Drivers should still expect some delays in the area.

*****

ASCENSION PARISH - Drivers around Gonzales should expect heavier than normal delays as crews attend to a stalled train.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, all railroad tracks in the Gonzales city limits are blocked because of a train with a faulty switch. The track runs parallel to Airline Highway.

There's no word yet on when the railroad crossings will reopen.