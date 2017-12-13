61°
Heavy smoke fills air as firefighters battle house fire

Wednesday, December 13 2017
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Billowing smoke from a house fire filled the sky just north of Ogden Park Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department now says says an electrical fire destroyed the home in the 100 block of North Baxter. 

A WBRZ news crew captured large flames burning through the roof and out of windows.  

Fire crews were dispatched to the blaze around 10:20 Wednesday morning. The fire was under control within about 25 minutes, but the home was a total loss, according to BRFD.

No injuries were reported.  

