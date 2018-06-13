83°
Latest Weather Blog
Heavy rainstorm transforms commuters into rescuers
BATON ROUGE - It was a team effort among strangers Tuesday when at least three vehicles became stuck in high water on Acadian Thruway.
The afternoon’s heavy rainstorm transformed commuters into rescuers. Joining the water-logged drivers, half a dozen of them pushed and pulled two cars and an SUV out of the rising pool of water underneath the railroad crossing near Perkins Road.
“When I got stuck, I first tried calling a tow truck,” said Hunter Cantrelle. “Thankfully these guys pushed me out.”
The water was a few feet deep under the crossing. The spot is notorious for flooding and relies on an inefficient drainage pump which has long been on a state list for repairs.
