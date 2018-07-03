77°
Latest Weather Blog
Heavy rains prompt fears of flooding in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Forecasters say parts of New Orleans are under a flash flood warning, and heavy rains that fell in the overnight hours have knocked out power to thousands of residents.
Entergy says that more than 13,000 customers were without power early Tuesday morning in the city's Uptown area. Entergy said its crews were working before dawn to restore power as quickly as possible.
The National Weather Service said up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain had fallen as of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters said flash flooding was possible in New Orleans, Chalmette, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Marrero, Gretna, Woodmere, Terrytown, Meraux, Arabi, Estelle, Poydras and Violet.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in Monday night shooting on N. Harrells Ferry Road
-
Additional seating, rooftop bar part of Chimes expansion
-
Preparations underway for WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi
-
Budgetary restrictions causing EBR D.A. to reduce staff
-
Police officers sing incredible duet of 'God Bless America'