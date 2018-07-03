77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Heavy rains prompt fears of flooding in New Orleans

2 hours 17 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 July 03, 2018 7:43 AM July 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Forecasters say parts of New Orleans are under a flash flood warning, and heavy rains that fell in the overnight hours have knocked out power to thousands of residents.

Entergy says that more than 13,000 customers were without power early Tuesday morning in the city's Uptown area. Entergy said its crews were working before dawn to restore power as quickly as possible.

The National Weather Service said up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain had fallen as of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters said flash flooding was possible in New Orleans, Chalmette, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Marrero, Gretna, Woodmere, Terrytown, Meraux, Arabi, Estelle, Poydras and Violet.

