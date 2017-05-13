Heavy delays on I-10 East due to roadwork

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Drivers are reporting long delays on parts of I-10 East due to construction Saturday afternoon.

According to LADOTD, congestion remains from mile marker 107 to marker 152 due the ongoing roadwork. Drivers are advised to use I-49 North to US 190 East as an alternate route.

Drivers in the area are reporting delays ranging anywhere from one to three hours long.

