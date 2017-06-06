80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Heavy delays due to wrecks on Airline near I-12 Tuesday

49 minutes 49 seconds ago June 06, 2017 Jun 6, 2017 Tuesday, June 06 2017 June 06, 2017 10:34 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz
Image from DOTD traffic camera

BATON ROUGE - Airline Highway slowed to a crawl between I-12 and Coursey Tuesday morning due to two wrecks that are likely connected.

A crash happened at the intersection of Airline Highway and Dawnadele Avenue, then a second wreck happened at the Airline/I-12 on-ramp.  At first, it was reported a person walking may have been hit, but authorities later learned no pedestrian was struck.

Sources say the crash at Airline and I-12 was a possible hit and run crash. The crash may have involved three vehilces and sources are not sure if someone fled or if anyone has been taken into custody at this time. 

Sources say the two crashes are not connected. 

There were heavy delays in the area.  

Click HERE to monitor traffic flow live via WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Related Stories

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days