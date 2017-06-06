Heavy delays due to wrecks on Airline near I-12 Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Airline Highway slowed to a crawl between I-12 and Coursey Tuesday morning due to two wrecks that are likely connected.

A crash happened at the intersection of Airline Highway and Dawnadele Avenue, then a second wreck happened at the Airline/I-12 on-ramp. At first, it was reported a person walking may have been hit, but authorities later learned no pedestrian was struck.



Sources say the crash at Airline and I-12 was a possible hit and run crash. The crash may have involved three vehilces and sources are not sure if someone fled or if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.

Sources say the two crashes are not connected.



There were heavy delays in the area.

