Heated argument leads to arson at Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested after she allegedly set fire to another person's home over a disagreement Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says it was called to a house fire in the 1100 block of Charles T. Smith Street around 9:40 p.m. There, investigators learned Stephanie Rodgers had allegedly tossed a burning bag under the house after she got into an argument with the homeowner.

The victim says she chased Rodgers away from the area, but she returned a few minutes later and threw another burning bag on the front porch, setting it ablaze.

The fire was eventually contained, and the homeowner was able to positively identify Rodgers as the suspect. Rodgers was later arrested on suspicion of aggravated arson, according to the fire department.

The fire caused roughly $2,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.