Heat-related injuries rose during second-hottest May on record

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge EMS says they have responded to four times as many calls as last year, after what was the second-hottest May on record.



"It's been extremely warm, and it's been extemely busy," EMS spokesperson Mike Chustz said.



Officials said they've responded to 40 heat-related injuries in East Baton Rouge Parish in May of this year. 29 were transported In May 2017, they only responded to 9 heat-related injuries and transported five.



"With the humidity we have here it just feels so hot," Chustz said, "and it just takes a toll on your body. And I think a lot of people don't realize it, the way our bodies cool itself is by evaporating sweat off of the skin, so the humidity kind of slows that process down."



To prevent heat-related injuries, experts suggest limiting outdoor activities to early morning or late afternoon hours. If you're experiencing heat exhaustion before help arrives, EMS suggests you try and find a cooler location.