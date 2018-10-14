Heat and Humidity on the Rise

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: A beautiful night ahead, but conditions will slowly become muggier late this evening as dew points creep into the 60s. Winds will stay light of the southeast, with clear skies through the night. Temperatures cooling to an overnight low of 68° through Sunday morning. A sunny and warm Sunday setting up to wrap up the weekend, as southerly winds will help to bring temperatures and dew points back up above average. Highs will reach around 88°, with dew points breaking into the 70s through the afternoon.

Up Next: A cold front will move through to start the workweek, with scattered showers and storms through the majority of the day on Monday. Showers will taper off through the beginning part of the week, with highs hovering in the mid-70s.

THE EXPLANATION:

An approaching cold front has already shifted winds from north to south, which will help to increase temperatures and dew points on Sunday. The cold front will break through on Monday, but will stall and flatten on its way into the Gulf. This will keep isolated and spotty showers in the vicinity into Wednesday, as high temperatures drop below average into the mid-70s through much of the week. A second cold front will solidify fall's arrival as the weekend nears, bringing more showers and cool temperatures in the mix.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

