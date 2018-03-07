Heartbroken Virginia man holds giveaway contest for ring

55°
Wednesday, March 07 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man wants to parlay his heartbreak into a happy ending for another couple.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Steven Crocker is soliciting stories from couples who want to tie the knot, but can’t afford a ring. To the victors go the spoils of his own romance that ended a month before his planned proposal last year: a $1,700 diamond ring.

Crocker said after some “sad music and lots of crying,” he took the ring back last week from his mother, who had confiscated it because it was too hard for him to look at. The WAVY-TV camera operator says he and some friends will evaluate short videos from hopeful couples.

He says the giveaway is “more about hope than loss” — and that matchmaking offers have already come in.

