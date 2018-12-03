66°
Hearse carrying Bush casket leaves funeral home

Monday, December 03 2018
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - A hearse carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush has left a Houston funeral home.
  
The casket was draped in an American flag and was carried by six pallbearers on Monday morning. It was placed into a hearse headed to Houston's Ellington Field, where a presidential aircraft waited to carry Bush's body to Washington for a state funeral.
  
The hearse was part of a motorcade escorted by Houston police officers on motorcycles.
  
Bush died Friday in Houston at age 94.

