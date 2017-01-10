58°
Hearings for Trump's Cabinet

44 minutes 29 seconds ago January 10, 2017 Jan 10, 2017 Tuesday, January 10 2017 January 10, 2017 7:32 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Lawmakers will be focused this week on confirmation hearings for President-election Donald Trump's Cabinet.

In today's initial hearings, committees will examine Trump's pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, and the pick for homeland security secretary, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly.

Seven others are also set for hearings this week.

Senate Democrats will challenge Sessions when he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In a rare instance in which a senator testifies against a colleague seeking a Cabinet post, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker says he'll testify against Sessions on Wednesday.

Booker says Sessions has a "concerning" record on civil rights and criminal justice reform.

