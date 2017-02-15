49°
Hearing set in case of Minnesota officer who shot Castile

1 hour 24 seconds ago February 15, 2017 Feb 15, 2017 Wednesday, February 15 2017 February 15, 2017 7:30 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ST. PAUL - A Minnesota judge will hear oral arguments on whether to dismiss the case against the officer who shot and killed Philando Castile during a July traffic stop.

St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with manslaughter and other counts. His attorneys will argue at Wednesday's hearing that the case should be dismissed. They've said in court papers that Castile was reaching for his gun and the shooting was justified.

Prosecutors disagree. They've filed documents saying issues raised by the defense should be decided by a jury.

Castile, who was black, was killed July 6. The shooting's gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by his girlfriend. Prosecutors have said the 32-year-old was shot after telling Yanez he was armed. Authorities later discovered Castile was licensed to carry a weapon.

