Hearing set for man charged in 'Vote Trump' church burning

January 12, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. - A court hearing is set for a Mississippi man charged in the burning of a black church that was spray-painted with "Vote Trump."

Andrew McClinton has been jailed under $250,000 bond since being arrested Dec. 21 and charged with first degree arson of a place of worship.

He's accused of setting fire to Hopewell Missionary Baptist church, where he was a member. The Greenville church was burned and vandalized a week before the presidential election.

During a preliminary hearing today, a public defender could request a bond reduction. A municipal judge could hear evidence and decide whether to send the case to a grand jury.

McClinton, who lives in the Greenville suburb of Leland, spent several years in prison in Mississippi on convictions of armed robbery and other crimes.

