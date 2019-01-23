Hearing reset for contractor accused of scamming flood victims

BATON ROUGE - A hearing set for Wednesday morning for a man accused of contractor fraud has been moved to next month.

Michael Simmer is expected to be back in an East Baton Rouge Parish courtroom on February 25.

He faces contractor fraud charges in three parishes stemming from cases involving 2016 flood victims.

Simmers was arrested in 2017 for taking money from victims to repair their homes and never completing the work. Some homeowners said they were scammed out of as much as $50,000.

It was discovered Simmers didn't have a contractor's license at the time he agreed to do work for the victims.

Back in December, Simmers was sentenced to 18 years in prison and three years probation in Livingston Parish. He must also pay more than $100,000 in restitution to his victims in that parish.

Simmers is set to be in court January 28 in Ascension Parish to face more charges.