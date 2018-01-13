Health officials: Mississippi having busy flu season

JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi health officials say that because of a busy flu season, some hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities may restrict visitors and limit access to public waiting areas.

Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, says more than 100 reported flu outbreaks have been reported in nursing homes and other long-term care settings.

He says some hospitals are operating at full capacity, with increased admissions to intensive care units and increased visits to emergency rooms.

The Mississippi State Department of Health recommends that people be vaccinated against the flu.

Basic infection control measures can also reduce the spread of flu. These include covering the mouth when coughing and sneezing and washing hands frequently. People who are sick should stay home until at least a day after their fever disappears.