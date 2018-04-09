Health officials investigating confirmed case of Measles in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana state health officials are investigating a confirmed case of measles in New Orleans.

The illness was confirmed through laboratory testing in a recent traveler from Europe to New Orleans. Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that can spread rapidly amongst individuals who are unvaccinated. In extreme cases, the illness can lead to hospitalization and even death.

The person who was found to have measles is now under care in a New Orleans hospital. Officials say that person traveled to New Orleans late last week from the United Kingdom. He became increasingly ill through the week and was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

The state Office of Public Health is working with the New Orleans City health department to identify and notify those who may have come into contact with this person and to implement measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.