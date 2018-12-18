Health department investigating Hepatitis A outbreak in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health is investigating a spike in Hepatitis A in several parishes across the state.

On Tuesday, the department said the outbreak mirrors similar surges in other states. Fewer than five cases each have been reported in East Baton Rouge, Livingston, West Baton Rouge, Ascension and Pointe Coupee Parishes. The most cases were reported in Morehouse Parish, where up to 10 were reported.

While HAV infections can usually be resolved without treatment, the health department says illnesses and deaths in the current national outbreaks have been higher than usual due to older age and underlying health conditions.

Officials say those who are most at risk include people reporting drug use, people experiencing homelessness, men have sexual interactions with men, incarcerated/recently incarcerated individuals and anyone who's been in close contact with someone infected with Hepatitis A.