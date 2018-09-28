77°
Health-club ex-finance director pleads guilty to $1.7M fraud

Friday, September 28 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com/The Times Picayune

COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A Louisiana prosecutor says a health club's former finance director has pleaded guilty in an eight-year, $1.7 million fraud scheme.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a news release Friday that 43-year-old Emily Davis pleaded guilty Wednesday in St. Tammany Parish to several counts of theft and identity theft. District Judge Richard Swartz suspended nine years of a 10-year sentence and ordered Davis to spend the remaining year under house arrest.

Montgomery says she may leave home only for work, so she can begin monthly restitution payments totaling $25,000 over the next three years. He says she has paid back $100,000. Montgomery says the owners of Franco's Athletic Club agreed to terms of the guilty plea.

The club's former human resources director is awaiting trial.

