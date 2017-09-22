Health care company owner sentenced

NEW ORLEANS- The owner of a New Orleans health care company has been sentenced to 80 months in prison for Medicare fraud.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans says 52-year-old Lisa Crinel and Abide Home Care Services Inc., were sentenced Thursday for their roles in about $30 million in Medicare fraud. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan also ordered Crinel and the company to make restitution to Medicare in the amount of $16,088,222 each.

Crinel pleaded guilty in October 2015 to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to pay and receive illegal kickbacks.

Prosecutors alleged that Crinel instructed Abide not to discharge patients, even when they did not require home health services, and she directed Abide to routinely file falsified diagnoses and medical records to inflate Medicare reimbursements.