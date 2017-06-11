74°
Headless body located after severed head found in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. - A headless body has been found after the head of a young man was discovered on the front steps of a Mississippi home.
Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance told WAPT-TV that a resident discovered human remains in an open field around 3 p.m. Saturday. The remains were located about a mile from where the severed head was found hours earlier that day.
Police say the body was severely burned and the man couldn't be immediately identified.
Cmdr. Tyree Jones says authorities do not yet have a motive for the killing. Asked whether it might be gang-related, he refused to speculate. He had previously said just finding the head earlier wasn't typical of a homicide scene.
