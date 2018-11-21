Head to the polls: Early voting begins Saturday for December election

BATON ROUGE - Early voting for the December 8 election starts this weekend.

Polls will be open November 24 through December 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, November 25. According to the Secretary of State's Office, there are 134 candidate runoffs in 47 parishes across the state.

"The holidays are here, so many voters will need to take advantage of early voting due to additional commitments," said Secretary Kyle Ardoin. "Voters don't need an excuse to take advantage of early voting, and I hope they will remember the importance of their vote."

Residents that want to participate in early voting can do so at the Registrar of Voter’s Office in their parish or at other designated locations.

For a complete listing of early voting locations, click here.