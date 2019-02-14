Head of FEMA resigning, questioned over use of vehicles

48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 hours 53 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, February 13 2019 Feb 13, 2019 February 13, 2019 5:33 PM February 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is resigning, months after an investigation found he misused government vehicles to travel to his home in North Carolina.
  
Brock Long said in a letter Wednesday to agency employees that he was resigning to spend more time with his family.
  
Long was under investigation by the Homeland Security Department's watchdog, and word of it leaked just as Hurricane Florence struck last fall. Officials found he misused vehicles, but Long was not asked to resign, and he agreed to reimburse the government.
  
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says he led the agency admirably for two years through six major hurricanes and five historic wildfires.
  
Deputy Administrator Pete Gaynor will become acting head of the agency.
