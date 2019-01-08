Head football coach at Parkview Baptist resigns

BATON ROUGE - A local high school is losing their head football coach.

According to Parkview Baptist School, coach Jay Mayet announced his resignation to pursue other interests.

Mayet has been at the school for 21 years. During his time there Mayet served as the head football coach, defensive coordinator, director of sports medicine, strength trainer, and athletic trainer.

As coach, Mayet lead the Eagles to three consecutive state championship appearances from 2014 to 2016.

The school said the process of naming a new head coach will begin soon.