'He wants that pole': Clumsy thief struggles with campus ministry's parking sign

HAMMOND - A seemingly impaired man in a polo shirt was caught on camera stealing from a campus ministry in Hammond. But it wasn't valuables or even cash that he ran off with. It was a parking sign.

A video shared by the Presbyterian Campus Ministry of Southeastern Louisiana University shows the bizarre encounter between the uncoordinated thief and the sign. A woman associated with the ministry can be heard commentating over the surveillance footage.

"This very determined gentleman... He wants that pole. He wants that sign," the woman said, mocking the clumsy theft attempt.

The woman associated with the ministry says the parking lot used to have two of the signs a few years ago, but they had been taken by "two drunk frat guys".

Over the course of several minutes, the preppy-looking sign lover is seen whipping and spinning the steadfast post around, trying to loose it from the ground. At one point, the man gets spooked by the automated, motion-sensitive lights outside the building. However, he gets right back to work once he realizes he's in no immediate danger of getting caught.

Eventually, he's able to lift the sign out of the ground and carries it off the property.

"They're you go buddy. You've got your little sign... To the frat house next door," the woman remarks sarcastically.

As of Thursday afternoon, it's unclear if any criminal charges will be pursued.