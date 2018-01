Hazmat situation reported on Juban Road

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Authorities say there is a hazmat situation near Dairy Queen on Juban Road.

Officials say the incident involves a tanker truck that is tied into the Walker gas line. The line produces extra volume during cold weather and that lead to a leak.

Early reports indicate one resident and an area gas station have been evacuated.

Juban Road was closed, but was reopened before 11.