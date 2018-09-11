78°
Strange odor prompts evacuation of school building at LSU

6 hours 8 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 September 11, 2018 2:23 PM September 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Classes were cleared out of a building on LSU's campus after a odd smell led to concerns over a potential chemical leak.

Authorities say the strange odor was reported around 2 p.m. at Coates Hall near the LSU Student Union. Firefighters and a hazmat crew were called to investigated what was reported to them as a chemical leak.

Students and faculty were evacuated as a precaution.

An LSU spokesperson says the smell is believed to have been caused by a malfunction in the building's power supply. The school does not believe any dangerous chemicals were released into the air.

LSU police say the building has since reopened, but one hallway is closed off as it airs out.

