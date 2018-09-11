Latest Weather Blog
Strange odor prompts evacuation of school building at LSU
BATON ROUGE - Classes were cleared out of a building on LSU's campus after a odd smell led to concerns over a potential chemical leak.
Authorities say the strange odor was reported around 2 p.m. at Coates Hall near the LSU Student Union. Firefighters and a hazmat crew were called to investigated what was reported to them as a chemical leak.
Students and faculty were evacuated as a precaution.
They just told us to evacuate Coates bc of a toxic smell TWO HOURS AFTER we complained about the smell!!!!— Mackenzie (@kenziekatharine) September 11, 2018
Son coates bout to blow up ???????? we just got evacuated out— The Infamous Boudréaux (@NofinesseDre) September 11, 2018
An LSU spokesperson says the smell is believed to have been caused by a malfunction in the building's power supply. The school does not believe any dangerous chemicals were released into the air.
LSU police say the building has since reopened, but one hallway is closed off as it airs out.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local hospital helping babies born with opioid addiction
-
Investigators collect cell phones in case centered on alleged inappropriate behavior of...
-
Neighborhood tired of street flooding following afternoon rain
-
EBR Communications Board calls out city-parish for lack of communication
-
A day in history: Area ceremonies held in remembrance of 9/11