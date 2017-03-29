79°
Haze appearing from ground prompts evacuation of ball park Wednesday

March 29, 2017 6:07 PM
CENTRAL – People were evacuated from a part of Lovett Road Park as a haze started coming from the ground Wednesday evening.

Fire crews and a hazmat team were dispatched when people noticed the haze on a ball park. A WBRZ news crew reported people were moved from one baseball diamond to another while the situation unfolded.

Firefighters said the haze could either be smoke or steam and could possibly be coming from an underground electrical system. Someone surmised something may have melted.

