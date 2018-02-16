74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Haz Mat crew responding to spill on Nicholson Dr.

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A Haz Mat team is responding to a spill on Nicholson Drive Friday afternoon.

The spill was first reported around 1:30 p.m near the intersection of Nicholson and W. McKinley. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Sodium Hydroxide was spilled on the roadway.

A crew is currently on the scene, working to clean up the spill. The intersection is closed for the time being due to the clean-up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

