Hayes Fawcett: The most popular HS freshman to football recruits

BATON ROUGE, LA - "Not only am I well know here, but I'm well know across the country for doing this."

Meet Hayes Fawcett, a 15-year old from Kinder, Louisiana who you've probably never heard of, but is the most popular high school freshman to your soon to be favorite football player.

"I edit photos for high school football recruits. When Derrius Guices was in the Army All American game I made edits for him the whole week, and the recruits from that game saw my work and started coming to me and for the years to come it was like a chain reaction."

Now 2,000 edits later, the nation's top recruits come to Hayes before National Signing Day every spring. The cost? Free.

"I just really like seeing people enjoy my work and being a part of their process. I think it's more about the players, I want something they can remember when they're out of high school or college to look back on and say that was a cool way to announce my commitment."

A cool photo for these big names to Tweet and Instagram for thousands to see, but what goes in to creating his edits?

"First they'll send me the picture and the school they are going to and I'll put a little filter on it with a couple of apps then I'll crop out the background and masque it then I'll make my own background depending on the school they are going to and just piece it all together."

With his love for football, Hayes one day wants a job in sports but for now he's making five star edits for five star recruits.