78°
Latest Weather Blog
Hawaiian, Delta top on-time ratings for US airlines
Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for November. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives within 14 minutes of schedule.
1. Hawaiian Airlines, 91.5 percent
2. Delta Air Lines, 91.4 percent
3. Alaska Airlines, 88.0 percent
4. Frontier Airlines, 87.5 percent
5. Spirit Airlines, 86.4 percent
6. United Airlines, 86.1 percent
7. Southwest Airlines, 86.1 percent
8. American Airlines, 85.4 percent
9. SkyWest, 85.2 percent
10. JetBlue Airways, 84.3 percent
11. ExpressJet, 82.8 percent
12. Virgin America, 81.4 percent
Total for all covered airlines: 86.5 percent
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gunfire outside Sorrento landfill escalates enviromental fight
-
Reported two alarm apartment fire on Titian Ave. near N Donmoor Ave.
-
20-year-old wanted for shooting near Doe's restaurant on Government Street
-
Legally blind teacher works, can't get disability assistance
-
Community gathers to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day