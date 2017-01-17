Hawaiian, Delta top on-time ratings for US airlines

Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for November. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives within 14 minutes of schedule.



1. Hawaiian Airlines, 91.5 percent



2. Delta Air Lines, 91.4 percent



3. Alaska Airlines, 88.0 percent



4. Frontier Airlines, 87.5 percent



5. Spirit Airlines, 86.4 percent



6. United Airlines, 86.1 percent



7. Southwest Airlines, 86.1 percent



8. American Airlines, 85.4 percent



9. SkyWest, 85.2 percent



10. JetBlue Airways, 84.3 percent



11. ExpressJet, 82.8 percent



12. Virgin America, 81.4 percent



Total for all covered airlines: 86.5 percent

