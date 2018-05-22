Hawaii volcano's sulfur dioxide emissions surge

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) - Scientists say sulfur dioxide emissions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano have more than doubled since the current eruption began.

The increase could boost volcanic smog known as vog, but trade winds are currently carrying most of the gas offshore.

U.S. Geological Survey scientist Wendy Stovall says the volcano is belching 15,000 tons of sulfur dioxide each day from ground vents that have formed since May 3.

She says volumes of the gas spiked when the vents began gushing more lava and rivers of molten rock started streaming toward the ocean over the weekend.

Before the Leilani Estates eruption, the volcano's summit had been releasing an average of 3,000 to 6,000 tons of sulfur dioxide each day.

Another crater had been releasing 200 to 300 tons per day but is no longer emitting sulfur dioxide.