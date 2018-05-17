Hawaii volcano explosions could go for weeks, experts say

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Scientist predictions from eight days ago of powerful steam-driven explosions at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano have come true.



The volcano on the Big Island exploded a gray column of ash 30,000 feet (9,100 meters) into the sky Thursday.



Experts say the explosive ballistic displays could continue for weeks, and they don't know when it's going to stop.



The volcano began actively erupting lava on May 3.



In 1924, similar conditions at Kilauea led to more than 50 distinct explosions spewing ash and rocks into the air for 17 days.



Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has been erupting continuously since 1983.