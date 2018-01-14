Hawaii officials say missile alert was mistake

HONOLULU - It wasn't just Hawaii residents who were in a panic when state officials mistakenly sent out an alert saying a ballistic missile was headed to the islands Saturday morning.

Some professional golfers taking part in the Sony Open in Honolulu were also caught off guard.

PGA Tour player Colt Knost was in his hotel in Waikiki Beach. He said he went to the lobby and everyone was panicking, running around saying, "What do we do?"

Charles Howell III was among players staying at the Kahala Hotel on the golf course. He said he was eating breakfast and "all the alarms went off at the same time."

He says that got everyone's attention, but they didn't know what to do. He says, "We all just stared at each other."

**************

Hawaii emergency officials say an alert of a ballistic missile threat is a false alarm.



The alert stated there was a threat "inbound to Hawaii" and for residents to seek shelter and that "this is not a drill."



The alert caused a panic when it went to people's cellphones Saturday morning but, shortly after, authorities said it was a mistake.



Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza says it's not clear what caused the alert to go out.