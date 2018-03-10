Hawaii hits 3 homers to take down LSU 4-2 Friday night

Baton Rouge, LA - The LSU Tiger baseball bats came up with 10 hits but couldn't bring them home in the weekend opener at Alex Box Stadium in a 4-2 loss to Hawaii Friday night.

Zack Hess gave up 3 solo homeruns after pitching 7 innings and striking out nine but he couldn't find much run support from the LSU lineup.

Tiger centerfielder Zach Watson led the game off with a double down the line and came home to score on an Antione Duplantis hit to give LSU the early 1-0 lead.

But the Tigers advantage short lived as Hawaii would three solo shots and take the lead when Maaki Yamazaki hit a two-out solo homerun to give the Rainbow Warriors a 2-1 advantage in the second.

The Rainbow Warriors would add two more in the final innings to get the 4-2 win in game one.

LSU and Hawaii take the field again Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with Caleb Gilbert on the mound for the Tigers.