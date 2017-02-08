70°
Have storm damage? Here's what you need to know
DONALDSONVILLE - The State of Louisiana is sending disaster assessment teams to the areas hit by Tuesday’s tornadoes.
Several hundred homes and commercial buildings were either damaged or destroyed.
For people who are now trying to figure out what they should do next, the Louisiana Department of Insurance has some suggestions:
- Contact your agent or insurance company promptly if you determine you need to file a claim.
- If you have lost your agent or insurance company’s contact information, the Louisiana Department of Insurance may be able to help you locate it. Contact the department via phone at 1-800-259-5300 or visit www.ldi.la.gov.
- Take pictures of any damage and make temporary repairs to prevent further damage. For example, a hole in the roof should be covered by a tarp or other materials. Further damage will likely not be covered by your insurance policy. Keep the receipts for materials you buy, so you can be reimbursed.
- Do not make permanent repairs until your insurance company has inspected the damage.
- Storms are considered “Acts of God” or “ Acts of Nature.” An insurance company cannot cancel, refuse to renew or increase the amount of a premium on a homeowners policy based solely on an Act of God.
- If you believe your insurance company is not properly handling your claim, you can file a complaint with the Louisiana Department of Insurance.
