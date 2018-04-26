68°
Have a Coke and a chase: Soda truck stolen in Mississippi

47 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, April 26 2018 Apr 26, 2018 April 26, 2018 2:24 PM April 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WTOK-TV

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after police say he stole a Coca-Cola delivery truck and led officers on a chase.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says the legitimate driver of the tractor-trailer went inside a gas station to conduct business Thursday morning and left the keys in the unlocked rig. The driver called to police report it was stolen.

Police spotted the big, red truck on a highway and started chasing it. Moore says the chase ended several miles away in Petal. The man accused of taking the truck, 32-year-old Chad Kendrick of Hattiesburg, got out and tried to run, and officers caught him.

Moore says Kendrick is charged with grand larceny auto and eluding law officer. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

