Have a Coke and a chase: Soda truck stolen in Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after police say he stole a Coca-Cola delivery truck and led officers on a chase.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says the legitimate driver of the tractor-trailer went inside a gas station to conduct business Thursday morning and left the keys in the unlocked rig. The driver called to police report it was stolen.
Police spotted the big, red truck on a highway and started chasing it. Moore says the chase ended several miles away in Petal. The man accused of taking the truck, 32-year-old Chad Kendrick of Hattiesburg, got out and tried to run, and officers caught him.
Moore says Kendrick is charged with grand larceny auto and eluding law officer. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.
