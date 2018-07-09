Harvey Weinstein released on continued bail

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge has ordered that Harvey Weinstein be released on continued bail while fighting sex charges.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Manhattan. He was brought into the Manhattan courtroom while handcuffed from behind, then uncuffed for the proceeding. Lawyer Ben Brafman argued there was no evidence the 66-year-old Weinstein would flee.

An updated indictment alleges the movie mogul-turned-#MeToo villain performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006. The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction. Lawyer Ben Brafman says Weinstein maintains all the allegations are false and he will be vindicated.

A grand jury previously indicted Weinstein on charges involving two women.