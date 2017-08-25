Harvey to drop catastrophic rain in Texas, Baton Rouge area impacts possible next week

Flooding rain remains a threat as the area awaits moisture from Hurricane Harvey. A difficult and still uncertain forecast with regard to storm track after landfall continues to delay the arrival of the heaviest and steadiest rain into next week. Regardless, now is as good of a time as any to review flood safety plans.

Hurricane Harvey continues to strengthen in the central Gulf of Mexico. As of 11am Friday, the storm had a minimum central pressure of 947mb, maximum sustained winds of 110mph and was moving northwest at 10mph. On this track, landfall will occur late Friday along the Texas coast near Corpus Christi. Dangerous 6-12 foot storm surge and winds in excess of 100mph are anticipated to hammer coastal areas, but rain will be the wider-reaching and potentially catastrophic threat. A stalled front and lack of upper level steering flow will cause heavy rain to last for several days across southeast Texas, amounting to more than 25 inches for a large area.

THE LOCAL FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: The week will wrap up with relatively quiet weather. Partly sunny skies will allow thermometers close to 90 degrees during the afternoon. Only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s.

Up Next: The first effects of Hurricane Harvey will be noticed by Saturday as some high clouds from the system could spill across the region. There may even be a few outer rain bands passing over the Louisiana coast. Further inland, typical summer weather is expected to continue as highs approach 90 with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Moisture from Harvey will eventually begin to flow eastward along a stalled front near the coast. A ramp up in showers and thunderstorms could begin as early as Sunday.

The evolution of Harvey beyond the weekend, including how it will affect the Baton Rouge area, remains largely questionable. Due to the stalled front and some blocking upper level systems both west and east of the storm, it may be many days before upper level winds steer Harvey toward Louisiana. Should a period of heavier rain impact southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, it may hold off until next week. Monday through Wednesday looks like the most unsettled stretch with periods of rain, heavy at times. It is worth pointing out that areas on the eastern side of an inland tropical system often see isolated tornadoes as well. Be on alert for any warnings issued, especially next week.

Given the latest forecast data, 4-7 inches of rain appear to be possible through Wednesday. If some steadier and heavier pockets of rain become established, the possibility is there for flash flooding and river flooding. The highest rainfall totals will likely occur closer to the stalled front which is expected to remain along the Louisiana coast. Areas from Morgan City to Grand Isle could see nearly 10 inches of rain.

For some locations, there are a few encouraging trends to pull from the current rainfall forecast. First, the forecast totals are expected to occur over a 7 day period. Such amounts should be relatively manageable over that extended period of time. Second, expected rainfall totals go from lowest to highest northeast to southwest across the WBRZ Weather forecast area. This means relatively lower amounts should fall over the Amite, Tickfaw and Tangipahoa river basins, or those areas north of I-10.

Unfortunately though, it is too early to tell how local rivers could be affected. Only the next 48 hours of forecast rainfall is factored into predicted river levels. Since the heaviest rain is expected next week, it may not be until Sunday that we know what kind of rises may occur.

There is a more concerning scenario floating around out there, from the European (ECMWF) computer model. It suggests that Harvey will drift back over the western Gulf of Mexico, strengthen, and make another landfall in Louisiana. This outcome would bring much higher rainfall totals to the state and potentially some surge and wind as well. At this time, that scenario is not the most likely, but given the unpredictability of this system after landfall, is one to be considered and prepared for accordingly.

The Baton Rouge area, counties in Southwest Mississippi and especially parishes along the southeast Louisiana coast need to monitor the forecast as it evolves. Plan to get frequent forecast updates from the WBRZ Weather Team on News 2, wbrz.com, Facebook, Twitter and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. As always during hurricane season, stay prepared and review plans.