'Harry Potter' co-stars reunite for a skateboard ride
LOS ANGELES (AP) - There were no brooms in the air or "Mudblood" insults when Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy met up at a beach.
"Harry Potter" co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton recently met up and went on a skateboard ride. Watson posted a short video of their meetup on Instagram. Felton teased Watson about her skateboarding skills, telling her she was "dancing around the board like a clown."
Watson wrote a post congratulating Fenton on his new Youtube sci-fi series, "Origin," which premieres on Nov. 14.
