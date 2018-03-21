Harrah's contract extension advances in Louisiana House

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Harrah's contract to operate Louisiana's land-based casino in New Orleans would be extended until 2054 under a proposal that has started advancing in the state House.

In exchange for the 30-year contract extension, Harrah's would agree to $350 million in upgrades to its casino facilities, building a second hotel and enlarging its entertainment space. The House criminal justice committee agreed to the proposal without objection Wednesday, sending it to the full House for debate.

The House's leaders - Republican Speaker Taylor Barras and top-ranking Democrat Walt Leger - presented the bill together, urging support of the measure as an economic development enhancement and job creator. Harrah's $60 million annual payment to the state would remain in place. Gov. John Bel Edwards backs the bill.