Harlem Globetrotters visit sick children at Our Lady of the Lake

6 hours 26 minutes ago Friday, February 09 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Young patients at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital got a special surprise Thursday.

Harlem Globetrotters Zeus McClurkin went from room to room at OLOL Thursday afternoon and showed off his signature ball-handling skills. It was all part of the Globetrotters' hospital outreach program, 'Smile Patrol', which aims to bring joy to children who can't make it to their games.

The Globetrotters will make an appearance at the Raising Cane's River Center on Friday, Feb. 16.

