Hardening concrete from spilled load closed I-110

3 hours 48 minutes 2 seconds ago February 02, 2017 Feb 2, 2017 Thursday, February 02 2017 February 02, 2017 1:52 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Traffic officials say a concrete mixing truck lost its load on I-110 and the mess has started to harden, forcing a closure of southbound I-110 in Baton Rouge Thursday afternoon.

According to DOTD, the right lane was blocked at North 9th Street around 1:15 p.m. as crews worked to clear the debris in the roadway. Minutes later traffic officials made the call to close all southbound lanes and divert traffic.

As of 1:45 p.m., the roads remain closed and congestion is approaching Chippewa Street.

