Harb's Oasis says hello to new, younger owners

BATON ROUGE- After serving the Baton Rouge area for 37 years, the owners of Harb's Oasis are passing the baton to the next generation.

Ruth and Charbel Harb recently announced their retirement. Jerry and Lindsey All of Baton Rouge will be the new owners.

"The young couple will bring a fresh vision and new excitement to the gardening business. They have a four-year-old daughter and a baby on the way. They have a love for Koi ponds and waterscaping, as well as landscaping, and are up for the challenge," Harb's said in a statement.

Charbel Harb will continue to assist in landscape sales and installation. Ruth Harb will assist as a consultant in buying and marketing.

Harb's Oasis is currently undergoing renovations, with water garden supplies, pumps, fountains, pots, and fish arriving daily.

The business is located at 13827 Coursey Boulevard.