Happy birthday Steve: Google honors late 'Crocodile Hunter'

Photo: Google

Google is celebrating Steve Irwin with a Doodle Friday in honor of his birthday.

The late "Crocodile Hunter" died in September 2006 when a stingray barb went through his chest while he was filming a documentary, CNN reports. The icon left behind a wife and two children, Bindi and Robert.

"Today's Google Doodle acknowledges the life and achievements of my husband Steve Irwin, whose efforts to protect wildlife and wild places have been recognized as the most extensive of any conservationist," wrote Steve's wife Terri Irwin in a blog post for Google.

Reports say Steve would have been 57 today, which also marks Australia's National Wildlife Day.

View this post on Instagram Thank you for always being my guiding light. ?? A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Feb 21, 2019 at 11:00am PST

Steve and Terri filmed their nature documentary series "The Crocodile Hunter" from 1996 to 2004. The couple also started the Australia Zoo which cares for more than 1,000 animals.