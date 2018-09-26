75°
Happy birthday Luke Skywalker: Iconic actor Mark Hamill turns 67

Tuesday, September 25 2018
By: Chris Lunkin
Mark Hamill is celebrating his 67th birthday today, and even though he was a little short to be a stormtrooper, he's still managed to make quite the career for himself. 

Hamill became a household name in 1977, with his iconic role as Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars'. He is also known for his role as the long-time voice actor of the Joker in the Batman animated series and other media. 

Star Wars cast members and fans took to social media to wish the Jedi Master a very happy birthday. 

Hamill has won several awards, including the 1981 and 1984 Saturn Award's Best Actor for playing Skywalker in both 'The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi'. He was also given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year. 

