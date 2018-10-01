88°
Happy birthday Hugo: Tortoise celebrates 68th birthday

3 hours 23 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 October 01, 2018 9:19 AM October 01, 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA - A zoo in New South Wales gave a large Galapagos tortoise a birthday party that included a watermelon cake, visitors, and cuddles.

Hugo, a resident at the Australian Reptile Park, recently turned 68. According to the park’s website, Galapagos tortoises will eat almost any green vegetation they can find. In captivity, the animals eat carrots, bamboo stalks, hibiscus leaves and flowers, and more.

The Daily Telegraph says that Hugo is expected to live well over 150 years.

“Hugo is a really special tortoise and loves all the attention he receives, which is great because he is such a hit with visitors,” said Australian Reptile Park’s general manager Tim Faulkner.

Watch the full video below and wish Hugo a belated happy birthday.

