Happy birthday BTR: Historic Baton Rouge airport turns 77

1 hour 30 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 September 27, 2018 10:05 AM September 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, the capital city's historic air field, turns 77 today.

Built in 1941 and later named the Harding Air Field, the site was used by the U.S. Army Air Forces Technical Service Command as a maintenance and supply base in World War II. During the war, hundreds of flyers received flight training in the city.

The site was renamed the Ryan Airport in 1954.

Today, the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport serves an MSA of over 830,000 people and a total catchment area of approximately 1.7 million in south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

