Handgun and $6,000 worth of cocaine among items found during narcotics searches

ST. MARY PARISH- Authorities charged three suspects on multiple drug charges after searching a house and vehicle Wednesday.

One search took place at 41-year-old Dandrick Jack's home in the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Baldwin.

At the scene, narcotics detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office saw a man flee on foot from the back of the house. The man was identified as 41-year-old Joseph Wade.

Authorities say that Wade ran through several yards and ignored detectives commands to stop. Eventually, authorities were able to detain Wade. Detectives located a marijuana cigar where Wade was seen at the home, and it was determined he was smoking a blunt before he fled the scene.

While searching the house, detectives located cocaine, marijuana, crack cocaine, THC edibles, a handgun and paraphernalia related to the illegal sale of drugs. Detectives estimate that the cocaine seized has an approximate street value of $6,000.

Detectives also searched a vehicle on 41-year-old Kerry Ramey's property and found a marijuana cigarette.

Jack's charges include possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jack was released on a $9,000 bond.

Wade is charged with possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, criminal trespass and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug free zone). Wade was released on a $9,000 bond.

Ramey is charged with possession of marijuana. Photos of the suspects were not immediately provided. Ramey was released on a summons to appear in court in March 2018.

A photo of Ramey was not provided.