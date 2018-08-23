92°
Handbag put down to dance on Bourbon Street, stolen
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Don't put down your handbag to dance on the street in New Orleans' French Quarter, even at midday.
New Orleans police are looking for a man who walked off with a woman's pocketbook after she did just that on Bourbon Street.
Police say the incident occurred about 1 p.m. Aug. 14.
On Thursday, they released a surveillance camera photo of a wanted man.
